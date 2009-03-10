Ailing 'SVU' star Hargitay said to be improving
NEW YORK (AP) -- A spokesman for Mariska Hargitay (muh-RISH-kah HAR-gi-tay) says the ailing "Law & Order: SVU" star should be back at work soon.
The Emmy-winning actress was hospitalized last week after feeling discomfort from a partially collapsed lung that had been diagnosed in January.
Spokesman Gary Mantoosh says Hargitay is recovering well and is expected to return to the long-running NBC drama in the next couple of weeks. He declined to say whether she remains hospitalized.
Hargitay will miss only one episode, he says.
