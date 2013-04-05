A.J. McLean has a full head of hair again! The 35-year-old Backstreet Boys singer revealed on Instagram on Saturday, March 30 that he underwent a hair transplant and proudly showed off before and after pictures.

"Some girls get their boobs done some guys get ab implants all to make them happy," he wrote. "This was the one thing I did and I couldn't be happier. Thank you, Dr. G!"

The boy band member posted two photos illustrating his pre-transplant male-pattern baldness, and two post-procedure photos that showed him sporting thick dark hair.

McLean, who welcomed his first child, daughter Ava, with wife Rochelle Karidis in November, is also working on improving other areas of his body.

On April 1, he shared a mirror shot of himself posing shirtless in a locker room. He captioned the selfie, "Working hard everyday to look my best for the new tour album and, most important, getting fit for the wifey cause a man gotta look good for his lady!"

