The Backstreet Boy brood is getting bigger!

Band member A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle Karidis welcomed a baby girl, Ava Jaymes McLean, Tuesday, Nov. 27, he announced on his website.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest star dads

"Rochelle and I are thrilled to officially announce the birth of our baby monkee, Ava Jaymes McLean," the crooner shared. "She arrived at 4:51 am on Nov. 27 weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces. We are so in love with our bundle of joy and happy to have started our family now."

McLean, 34, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Karidis in January 2010 during a live concert in Las Vegas; the pair tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

PHOTOS: Hottest teen idols ever

This is the first child for the couple -- and the first "Backstreet" girl. McLean's fellow boy banders Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough all have sons. (In August, Dorough took to Twitter to announce that he and wife Leigh Boniello are expecting another baby boy.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: A.J. McLean, Rochelle Karidis Welcome Daughter Ava Jaymes!