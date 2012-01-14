LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Contestants from Alabama, Florida and South Carolina have been eliminated from the Miss America pageant in Las Vegas, leaving 10 contestants in the running for the title with three competitions to come.

Judges picked 10 semifinalists to showcase their talent including: Miss New York Kaitlin Monte, Miss Iowa Jessica Pray, Miss Texas Kendall Morris, Miss Illinois Hannah Smith, Miss Arizona Jennifer Sedler, Miss Tennessee Erin Hatley, Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler, Miss California Noelle Freeman and Miss Louisiana Hope Anderson and Miss Oklahoma Betty Thompson.

The contestants moving on were announced one by one as they took center stage to perform.

The talent winners will move on to the final competition: the interview question.