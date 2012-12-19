NEW YORK (AP) — The Al Pacino-led revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" on Broadway has plenty to be happy about this Christmas.

Producers said Wednesday that the show, which marks the 30th anniversary of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about the backbiting world of salesmen, has recouped its $3.3 million investment.

The cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Jeremy Shamos, John C. McGinley, David Harbour and Richard Schiff. Reviews were mostly positive when the play opened Dec. 8, or at least were far better than a new Mamet play that closed quickly this fall, "The Anarchist."

The success of "Glengarry Glen Ross" is a bright spot in an otherwise bleak season that has seen "The Producers," ''The Anarchist," and Kathie Lee Gifford's "Scandalous" all open and close quickly.

