Spencer and Heidi Pratt have made an unlikely new enemy: Al Roker.

On Monday's Today show , the cohost grilled the two reality stars on their recent stint on NBC's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. At one point, he asked Heidi if she was proud of their behavior on the show. As she danced around the question, Roker cut her off and sternly asked, "No [the question is], are you proud of this?" Roker also took Spencer to task, telling him that people think he acts like a "jerk."

After the interview, Roker couldn't hold his disdain for the two.

"Heidi and Spencer are an interesting couple. famous for...being infamous," he Tweeted. "Bad and vacuous behavior. I think we're at minute 11 of their 15."

Spencer shot back on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show .

"Was the weatherman asking us questions? I thought we were getting interviewed by a guy named Matt Lauer," he said. "We were thrown off that the weatherman was even trying to talk to Speidi."

Heidi complained that Roker didn't even thank them after the interview.

"I was shocked at how rude he was," she told Seacrest. "I was crying afterwards because I felt personally attacked because he was yelling and saying, 'Do you feel proud of this?'"

She went on, "I felt like saying, 'Do you feel proud of what you're saying [to us]?' I'm a young woman and youre coming at me so mean-spirited."

"We were going there for a great interview. I just wanted to talk about the show and my experience there and how fun it was," she said. "He just made it uncomfortable and an awful experience. To be honest, I wouldn't be interviewed by him again. And I'd advise women to be careful around him because I feel like he definitely attacked me and I didnt deserve that at all."