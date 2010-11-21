NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Members of country music icon Alabama recently reunited to record a track for the first disc of a new three-volume tribute to Waylon Jennings.

Alabama recorded the Jennings classic "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way" and was joined by Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins and Randy Houser on "The Music Inside: A Collaboration Dedicated to Waylon Jennings."

Jennings' widow, Jessi Colter, and their son, Shooter Jennings, also recorded songs included on the first volume, which will be released Feb. 8.

There were 33 songs recorded for the project, and the second and third discs will be released later in 2011.

"Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way" is Alabama's first new recording in a decade. The song will be released to radio next week.

———

Online:

Waylon Jennings: http://www.waylonjennings.com