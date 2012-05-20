CANNES, France (AP) -- The Cannes Film Festival has received a dose of theater in the form of French director Alain Resnais' new film.

"You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" is a love letter to the acting profession that shows a troupe of thespians performing a play based on the Greek myth of lovers Orpheus and Eurydice.

There are several plays-within-a-play in the drama, which features a who's who of French dramatic talent, including Lambert Wilson, Michel Piccoli and Mathieu Amalric.

The 89-year-old Resnais says he was trying to show the similarities between theater and film, often portrayed as very different.

He said Monday that "people often say that the theater is a noble art whereas films are not."

But, he said, "in both cases, you need actors."

The festival runs until Sunday.