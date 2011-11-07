This new mommy has lived and learned!

Alanis Morissette became a mother for the first time on Christmas Day 2010 when she welcomed son Ever Imre, 10-months, with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway — and she's not afraid to admit she was a little clueless at first!

"I remain baffled at how little I was prepared for what was to come," Morissette, 37, writes in Monday's iVillage.com blog post.

"I had used, as usual, the I'll-rise-to-that-occasion-when-I-get-there approach to the post-child-bearing journey," the "Ironic" singer writes. "So all my DVD-watching and focus went toward the birth experience itself, and how to prepare myself for that (as though I really could prepare for a Human. Being. Coming. Out. Of. My. Body)," she wrote.

In her column, Morissette describes the unexpected changes she felt after giving birth, admitting she felt like "a blank slate", with "no handbook" to guide her. Underneath all the fluctuating hormones, lack of sleep, and her gigantic, new responsibility of her baby son, the singer wrote of the astonishing change the "mom" title cast on her life.

"Life literally and figuratively moved through me that morning of Dec. 25," she say's of her son's birth. "Yet another example of life's unsentimental and ruthless way of shaking me awake to the direct experience of being human." But the postpartum process wasn't just about her baby. "I had no idea the person I'd always dreamed of becoming was being born at the exact same time."

