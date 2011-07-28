KODIAK, Alaska (AP) -- There's another reality TV show set in Alaska in the works.

The Weather Channel has announced it will produce a new series featuring Coast Guard rescue swimmers and pilots stationed on Kodiak Island.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports there will be seven, one-hour episodes, with the first to air Nov. 9

The show, tentatively called "Coast Guard Alaska" will feature dramatic rescues and focus on the training and preparation of the Guardsmen. It will also follow members of the Coast Guard during their off-duty hours.

Crews previously shot material in Kodiak and Cordova, and will return to Kodiak to film material for additional episodes.

Information from: Kodiak Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com