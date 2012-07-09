It's no secret that Caroline Manzo is extremely protective over her three children, especially her two single sons. Which is why on Sunday's episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, meeting her 26-year-old son Albie Manzo's new girlfriend for the first time, was stressful for several Manzo members.

"I don't want to love another girlfriend of yours and then see it not workout," sister Lauren Manzo warned her big brother.

"My mom is pretty easy to read so if she's disappointed I'll be the first to know," said youngest Manzo sibling Chris, 23, ahead of their meeting.

PHOTOS: Hellish housewives romances

But for Albie, it was clear he was smitten over Lindsey Andrews, a New York Jets cheerleader. "I really think I like that girl a lot -- I fell in love," he told Chris and their roommate Greg Bennett after Lindsey quietly slipped out of their Hoboken apartment.

The big moment came during Greg's birthday celebration, where the whole Manzo clan, plus Joe and Melissa Gorga and their cousins Kathy and Rich Wakile and Rosie, turned out to fete the b-day boy.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' bikini bodies

"You see this little girl in the corner and immediately I know it's Lindsey. I know my son's type," Caroline said to the camera as she and the tiny brunette went in for a hug. "She's sweet…she's also a cheerleader. Rah rah!"

As Caroline watched her son and his love interact, she seemed to approve of her son's new girlfriend -- but had some reservations about Albie's life-work balance.

"She's a very sweet girl, but Albie's not built like that. He needs a person who will understand that he is very committed to work," she continued. "Girls want to be the priority. I worry because at this point in Albie's life, he's not capable of having a relationship. His priority should be work and [BLK]." (BLK is the beverage company Albie has with his brother, Chris, and their uncle, Chris Laurita.)

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

And while mama knows best, Albie appears to understand that he has a decision to make, too, before things get too serious with Lindsey.

"If I was ever faced with a choice between BLK and Lindsey, it comes down to what a lot of people wouldn't understand," Albie says in the preview for an upcoming episode.

Tell Us: Do you think Caroline was too harsh about her son's new relationship?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Albie Manzo Stresses Over Mom Caroline Meeting Cheerleader Girlfriend