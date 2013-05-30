NEW YORK (AP) — While Buzz Aldrin enjoys movies about space, he doesn't always think the filmmakers get it right.

A day after attending the New York premiere of the post-apocalyptic thriller "After Earth," he says the film was a great family drama, but the space scenes were not realistic.

His main point of contention: "There was a lot of noise. ... You don't get that much noise."

Aldrin, who followed Neil Armstrong onto the surface of the moon during the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, says that "noise doesn't propagate in a vacuum. We talked over headsets."

The 83-year old astronaut was the guest of honor at a party for a new camera from Hasselblad. The Swedish company supplied the camera used to take pictures of the lunar landing.

___

Follow John Carucci on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jacarucci