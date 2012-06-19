Engaged and enraged!

Prepping for a wedding may be stressful, and in Alec Baldwin's case, things seemed to have reached a boiling point for the engaged actor.

In NYC on Tuesday morning, the actor, who is set to tie the knot to fiancee Hilaria Thomas, lost his patience when a photographer from the New York Daily News got too close for comfort. The paper claims that Baldwin punched the staffer in the face right outside the city's Marriage License Bureau.

"A 'photographer' almost hit me in the face with his camera this morning. #allpaparazzishouldbewaterboarded," the 30 Rock star tweeted following the incident.

"I suppose if the offending paparazzi was wearing a hoodie and I shot him, it would all blow over…" he added, referencing the case of the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman.

Meanwhile, the Daily News maintains that the photographer (Marcus Santos) "was standing innocently with two other photographers when Baldwin, 54, approached with an angry glare."

"He was looking mad," Santos told the paper. "He said, 'Step back, step back.' I said, 'We're moving back.' He comes after me, starts shoving and punching me -- one time, right in the chin. And then he started shoving me, and pushing me. Then he goes the other way."

This isn't the first time Baldwin has showed his short-tempered side in public. In December 2011, he was kicked off an American Airlines flight after a flight attendant asked if he would follow policy and turn off his iPhone.

"[He] slammed the lavatory door so hard, the cockpit crew heard it and became alarmed, even with the cockpit door closed and locked," American Airlines' statement continues. "They immediately contracted the cabin crew to check the situation. The passenger was extremely rude to the crew, calling them inappropriate names and using offensive language."

In February 2010 following his hospital scare where he threatened to take pills, Baldwin flew into a fit of rage when a photographer outside the actor's home reportedly tapped him on the shoulder and police had to pull him off.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alec Baldwin Accused of Punching a Photographer