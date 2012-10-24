Alec Baldwin Alleged Stalker: I've Seen Him Naked

Entertainment Tonight

Genevieve Sabourin, Alec Baldwin's accused stalker, is opening up in a revealing new interview with "ET Canada," alleging that she was in a months-long relationship with the "30 Rock" star.

She tells "ET Canada" that she's not crazy, saying she was in love with Baldwin and that the feeling was mutual. She says she was only looking for closure regarding the end of their relationship when she went to his New York home on the day that she was arrested.

Sabourin says she can prove that she had a relationship with Baldwin, claiming to have seen him naked and alleging that he has a scar at his "bikini line."

Baldwin has not commented to ET on this story at this time.

