So much for modesty!

To show off his recent weight loss -- and divert attention from his recent scuffle with a New York Daily News photographer -- Alec Baldwin, 54, stripped down to his skivvies on The Late Show With David Letterman Wednesday.

"You were talking about swimsuit season, correct?" the Rock of Ages star asked host David Letterman, 65. "I've been trying to diet and I've lost so much weight that the problem is none of my clothes fit me. If you put your hands in your pockets, your pants come down."

With that, Baldwin let his khaki pants drop to the ground. Letterman joked that it was "not what I was expecting" from the actor, but he "enjoyed it."

Baldwin continued: "You can see, I'll go to any length to change the subject from current events."

Letterman then joined in on the fun, taking off his own pants. "I was scared people might see my junk," he laughed.

Later on in the interview, Baldwin addressed photographer Marcus Santos' claims that the actor punched him while attempting to get pictures of Baldwin leaving the Marriage License Bureau in NYC. "He's very masterful at getting really close to you with the camera," Baldwin said of Santos. "They want you to react. No one got punched, by the way."

Baldwin explained: "I kinda pushed him out of the way because he almost hit me in the face with the camera. Had I punched him, I'd be in jail. Then I would have pressed charges against him for assault. Then we would both be in the jail cell together. And you don't want to know what would happen in the jail cell, if we were together in the jail cell."

Letterman came to Baldwin's defense, arguing that he was "unnecessarily provoked" by Santos. "The picture, without knowing the story, tells a tale that's not often true."

