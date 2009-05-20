NEW YORK (AP) -- Alec Baldwin is apologizing for making a joke about getting a Filipino mail-order bride that provoked a sharp response in the Philippines.

The Emmy-winning actor quipped during a May 12 interview on "The Late Show with David Letterman" that he would love to have more children and that he was "thinking about getting a Filipino mail-order bride at this point ... or a Russian one."

On Wednesday, Baldwin told The Huffington Post that "I do apologize to anyone who took offense."

Philippine Sen. Ramon Revilla said Monday that Baldwin's comment was "insensitive and uncalled for" and an insult to millions of Filipinos.

He called the actor "arrogant," threatened him with a beating and said the "50 Rock" star is apparently unaware that the Philippines has a law against mail-order brides.