Alec Baldwin is reportedly contemplating running for the mayoral office in his native New York following the sex scandal surrounding embattled local politician Anthony Weiner.

The married New York representative made headlines after he admitted to lying about sending a saucy picture to a female student via Twitter. He has since confessed to having intimate Internet and phone chats with several other women.

The Democrat's controversy is said to have prompted Baldwin to seriously consider swapping acting for politics and run in the 2013 election as a Democrat in a bid to succeed current mayor Michael Bloomberg.

A source close to the "30 Rock" star tells TheDaily.com, "Alec said, 'Hey, maybe this changes the race.' The dynamics have shifted. The Democrats need a high-profile candidate and Alec can fill that bill."

Baldwin's representative, Matthew Hiltzik, said a run for office could be in the actor's future, telling the New York Daily News, "I wouldn't rule it out."

The actor himself, who recently hinted at retirement, hasn't shot down the idea of moving into politics, although he points out that the mayoral elections are still a long way off.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday to address the rumors, he writes, "It's a long way till November of 2013."

If the 53-year-old does decide to enter the political race, he will not have any distractions. He announced in April that his days on "30 Rock" are numbered and that he has no intention of renewing his contract when it expires in 2012.

