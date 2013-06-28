Alec Baldwin is furious. Again. The outspoken actor, 55, lashed out angrily via Twitter on Thursday, June 27 at a Daily Mail journalist who claimed that the star's pregnant wife, Hilaria, was tweeted upbeat and off-topic messages during the somber funeral services for James Gandolfini at NYC's St. John the Divine. (The paper reported that the yoga instructor, 28, tweeted about wedding anniversary present ideas and an upcoming Rachael Ray Show appearance.)

Although Baldwin subsequently appears to have deleted or hidden his Twitter account, his tirade was captured by many. "My wife and I attend a funeral to pay our respects to an old friend, and some toxic Brit writes this f****** trash," Baldwin's tweets began. "My wife DID NOT use her phone, in any capacity, at our friends funeral."

He continued, directly addressing the writer: "If put my foot up your f****** ass . . . but I'm sure you'd dig it too much."

"I'm gonna find you," he wrote. "You toxic little queen, and I'm gonna f***…you…up."

Added his expectant wife: "I hope that this reporter knows how much pain and drama he has caused from his poor journalism . . .Lying and bullying are shameful."

The Emmy-winning actor later addressed the incident in a formal statement on CNN: "It's disgraceful that a reporter would manufacture and publish a story and not call for comment or explanation -- especially when it's intended to take away attention from honoring the memory of a beloved figure like James Gandolfini."

