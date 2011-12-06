Alec Baldwin says he was kicked off an American Airlines flight on Tuesday for refusing to turn off his iPad while he played the Scrabble knockoff "Words With Friends."

Immediately after getting the boot from his flight, Baldwin took to Twitter, saying, "Flight attendant on American reamed me out 4 playing WORDS W FRIENDS while we sat at the gate, not moving. #nowonderamericaairisbankrupt."

Other passengers quickly took to Twitter to give their side of the story.

Activate founder Michael J. Wolf writes, "On an AA flight at LAX. Alec Baldwin removed from the plane We had to go back to the gate. Terrible that everyone had to wait."

So far, there is no word from American Airlines about what actually happened between their staff and the "30 Rock" actor. However, Ed Martelle commented for American Airlines, saying, "Owing to privacy concerns regarding our customers, we don't comment on something that might or might not have happened."

Baldwin's rep confirmed his story to NBC: "Alec was asked to leave the flight for playing 'Words With Friends' on his iPad, while parked the gate. Alec is so in love with 'Words With Friends' that he would risk getting thrown off a flight to play. He's already been re-booked on another American Airlines flight."

Alec Baldwin kept his followers in the loop, letting them know he got on to another American Airlines flight for the same afternoon. "Now on the 3 o'clock American flight. The flight attendants already look.....smarter," he shared.

