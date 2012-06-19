If Alec Baldwin's fight with a photographer in NYC Tuesday is any indication, he's ready to leave the spotlight.

In fact, earlier this month, he announced plans to do just that. "I keep telling my future wife that I want her to get rich because I want to retire. She teaches yoga. I want her to become the world's first billionaire yoga teacher," Baldwin, 54, laughed during an interview with WonderWall at the L.A. premiere of Rock of Ages June 8.

PHOTOS: Meet the cast of Rock of Ages

"I know it is a long shot, but that's the plan I'm sticking with right now," he continued. "I want to have a baby and stay home and make the pancakes before I send my wife out to work every day to pay the bills."

Baldwin -- who shares custody of daughter Ireland, 16, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 58 -- announced is engagement to Thomas, 28, in April via Twitter. They have been dating since the summer of 2011.

PHOTOS: May-December romances

With Thomas bringing home the bacon, Baldwin, 54, will be able to enjoy the perks of being a stay-at-home father.

"I'll say to our child, 'Don't cry. Mommy has to go to work. Mommy's a very important yoga teacher. Daddy's here to take you to the park,'" Baldwin told WonderWall. "I've got it all planned out."

It'll be much easier for Baldwin to execute those plans, given that 30 Rock is ending after seven seasons this fall. And although he's looking to settle down with Thomas, the Emmy Award winner has also hinted he might run against New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in the next election.

PHOTOS: 30 Rock's best guest stars

"After 12 years of Bloomberg, I know that New York on a spiritual level, on a psychic level, on an emotional level. They need a huge change. I think they need a mayor that is more inspiring," he told CNN in April. "I don't know if I will be able to put together a campaign to run for that job [but] I would love to [try]."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alec Baldwin: I Want to Retire and Have Babies With Hilaria Thomas