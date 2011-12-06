The eagle has landed!

Alec Baldwin arrived safely at New York City's JFK airport Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, the 30 Rock star was kicked off an American Airlines flight for continuing to use his iPhone while the plane was at the gate.

"The flight attendant on American reamed me out for playing Words with Friends while we sat at the gate, not moving," Baldwin, 53, tweeted. (His account has since been deleted.) "No wonder American Air is bankrupt."

"But, oddly, 30 Rock plays inflight on American," Baldwin added. "The real way is United."

Baldwin also took the opportunity to slam American Airlines' staff. "Last flight with American, where retired Catholic school gym teachers from the 1950s find jobs as flight attendants," he sniped on the microblogging site.

The actor's rep explained the ordeal to Us Weekly, saying: "Alec was asked to leave the flight for playing Words with Friends while parked at the gate. He loves WWF so much that he was willing to leave a plane for it, but he has already boarded another AA flight."

