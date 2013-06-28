Alec Baldwin is furious. Again. The outspoken actor, 55, lashed out angrily via Twitter on Thursday, at a Daily Mail journalist who claimed that the star's pregnant wife, Hilaria, was tweeting upbeat and off-topic messages during the somber funeral services for James Gandolfini at NYC's St. John the Divine. (The paper reported that the yoga instructor, 28, tweeted about wedding anniversary present ideas and an upcoming "Rachael Ray" Show appearance.)

Although Baldwin subsequently appears to have deleted or hidden his Twitter account, his tirade was captured by many. "My wife and I attend a funeral to pay our respects to an old friend, and some toxic Brit writes this f****** trash," Baldwin's tweets began. "My wife DID NOT use her phone, in any capacity, at our friends funeral."

He continued, directly addressing the writer: "If put my foot up your f****** ass . . . but I'm sure you'd dig it too much."

"I'm gonna find you," he wrote. "You toxic little queen, and I'm gonna f*** you up."

Added his expectant wife: "I hope that this reporter knows how much pain and drama he has caused from his poor journalism ... Lying and bullying are shameful."

The Emmy-winning actor later addressed the incident in a formal statement on CNN: "It's disgraceful that a reporter would manufacture and publish a story and not call for comment or explanation -- especially when it's intended to take away attention from honoring the memory of a beloved figure like James Gandolfini."

Baldwin also issued a formal apology to GLAAD to formally apologize for his "ill advised attack" on the Daily Mail writer George Stark.

"My anger was directed at Mr. Stark for blatantly lying and disseminating libelous information about my wife and her conduct at our friend's funeral service," he wrote. "As someone who fights against homophobia, I apologize."

"I have worked, periodically, with numerous marriage equality organizations, especially over the past couple of years, to achieve the very rights that gay couples are earning by recent court decisions," he continued. "I would not advocate violence against someone for being gay and I hope that my friends at GLAAD and the gay community understand that my attack on Mr. Stark in no way was the result of homophobia."

