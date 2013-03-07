Alec Baldwin's pregnant wife expecting a baby girl

Alec Baldwin Hilaria Thomas baby girl daughter pregnant expecting

Ireland Baldwin is getting a half sister! Alec Baldwin's pregnant wife, Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, announced their unborn child's gender on Thursday on "Extra." "Alec and I are overjoyed that we are going to be welcoming a little girl into our lives," said the yoga instructor, who is also a lifestyle correspondent for the show.

The 28-year-old spoke with Us Weekly about her first pregnancy at the Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards in New York on March 4. "At the beginning I wanted pineapple and citrus, which was not typical for me, but then you get heartburn, so I had to stop that," she revealed. "I don't have really crazy cravings. I definitely eat more than I did before, but nothing too crazy."

At the time, the parents had no idea if they would be welcoming a boy or a girl this summer. "We're finding out the gender soon," she said. The two got married in June 2012.

The first-time mom-to-be is wasting no time getting ready for their daughter's arrival. "I'm reading a lot, although I'm learning it's not good to read too far in advance because then you freak out," she told Us. "I saw a birthing video the other day and I was like, 'That's too much information for me! I don't want to know that yet!'"

Though "Orphans" star Baldwin, 54, had hoped to name their baby Massimo had it been a boy, his wife wasn't sold on the moniker. "Every day we change our minds," she said. "I think at the end you sort of want to look at [the baby]."

This will be the second child for Baldwin, who is already father to 17-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

