Rumor has it that Alec Baldwin is set to tie the knot with fiancé Hilaria Thomas in just two weeks time and if you can believe him, the 30 Rock star says he has some pretty surprising plans for new life with his future wife.

"I want to have a baby and stay home and make the pancakes before I send my wife out to work every day to pay the bills," he told Wonderwall at the L.A. premiere of his new film, Rock of Ages. "I know it is a long shot, but that's the plan I'm sticking with right now."

With 30 Rock coming to an end this season, retirement seems a real possibility for the 54-year-old.

"I keep telling my future wife that I want her to get rich because I want to retire," he said. "She teaches yoga. I want her to become the world's first billionaire yoga teacher."

As for how he'll explain his stay-at-home status to their little one, he tells Wonderwall he's got it all "planned out."

"I'll say to our child, 'Don't cry. Mommy has to go to work. Mommy's a very important yoga teacher. Daddy's here to take you to the park.'"

Baldwin was previously married to Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger from 1993-2002. The couple has a 16-year-old daughter together named Ireland.

Baldwin began dating the 28-year-old yoga instructor last summer before popping the question in April.

