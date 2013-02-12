Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, is pregnant

Alec Baldwin Hilaria Thomas

Us Weekly

Alec Baldwin is going to be back on diaper duty before long! The "30 Rock" actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, (formerly Hilaria Thomas) is pregnant, she announced to Extra on Tuesday.

"We're having a baby!" the New York yoga instructor, 28 exclaimed. Due this summer, it's the first child for Hilaria, who wed Baldwin, 54, in June 2012. Alec is already dad to Ireland, his 17-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

PHOTOS: Sexy celeb dads

The pregnancy was "a surprise, a wonderful surprise," the mom-to-be told Extra, explaining that she took a test at the couple's country home without telling her husband. Upon getting a positive test result? "There's a scream I heard, which is a scream normally reserved [for] if there's a spider in the house," Alec recalled.

"He runs up the stairs and I'm holding [the pregnancy test] and showing it to him," Hilaria added.

PHOTOS: Most memorable guest stars on '30 Rock'

"It really is the most amazing thing, I'm lucky," the second-time dad-to-be gushed.

"I'm showing," Hilaria added. "This is actually gonna happen, now we can start the nursery, the everything, the dreaming!"

Emmy winner Alec -- '30 Rock' aired its final episode last month -- has been dropping major hints about his desire to become a stay-at-home dad.

PHOTOS: May-December romances

"I keep telling my future wife that I want her to get rich because I want to retire. She teaches yoga. I want her to become the world's first billionaire yoga teacher," Baldwin, 54, told Wonderwall in June just before their New York nuptials. "I know it is a long shot, but that's the plan I'm sticking with right now. I want to have a baby and stay home and make the pancakes before I send my wife out to work every day to pay the bills."

Keep clicking for more photos of the happy couple ...