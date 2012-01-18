Alex McCord may have called her abrupt exit from Bravo's Real Housewives of New York City bittersweet in September, but boy, what a difference four months can make.

In a recent email McCord, 37, and her costar husband Simon van Kampen, 47, sent to pals, the Brooklyn parents of two now blast the series as a "train wreck," declaring the hit a "faux reality show."

"While we were sad to lose the dollars…we weren't sad to be off that particular show," the email reads, according to the New York Post.

Free from their Bravo network contracts, McCord and van Kampen are said to be shopping a new reality show about 30-something parents tentatively titled Brownstone Brooklyn. "We would never expose ourselves to another faux reality show," McCord assured her email recipients when soliciting their participation in the new project.

Asked by The Post if she'd sell her proposed new program to Bravo, McCord was flustered. "I don't know, I hadn't, that doesn't mean I wouldn't, it's not just me either if we did this it would be Simon and me together."

Though they're lashing out at the network now, it appears they had fostered a positive relationship up until shortly after their Housewives dismissal.

"After four seasons on Real Housewives of New York City, Simon and I are moving on. It's a completely friendly departure and while it was their decision and not ours, we are in close communication with both Bravo and the production company about our next move, in addition to fielding outside offers," McCord told Us Weekly in September.

Fellow Real Housewives Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop, were axed from the Bravo hit. Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and LuAnn de Lesseps are set to return for a fifth season, in addition to several new cast members who have yet to be announced.

