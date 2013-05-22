What a cute little cub! Six months after Us Weekly broke the news that Hawaii Five-0's Alex O'Loughlin and surfer/model Malia Jones welcomed a baby boy named Lion, the 36-year-old actor shared the first pictures of their son during a May 17 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"He's the best," the Australian actor said of his bundle of joy. When a picture of Lion wearing bunny ears was shown on a giant screen, O'Loughlin explained, "That's Easter. He was representing!"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest star dads

This is the first child for O'Loughlin and Jones, who both have children from previous relationships. "He's very measured," the actor said of Lion. "My big boy, Saxon, is kind of rowdy. He'll be 16 in July and he's huge. He's like 6-foot! It's terrifying!"

PHOTOS: Star dads on duty

O'Loughlin, who is 6-foot-1, then joked, "I don't know if [Saxon] is mine, because if you do the math -- what, do they stop growing at 21? He'll be like 7-foot-3. Molly has a 4-year-old called Spike, so it's like a man factory at our house."

DeGeneres then presented the Back-up Plan actor with a lion-inspired wetsuit for his youngest child. "He doesn't have to surf in it," she joked. "He can just wear it." The talk show host also gave the star a monogrammed surfboard for the infant.

PHOTOS: Sexy celebrity dads

O'Loughlin laughed and replied, "You know what's going to happen? The 4-year-old's going to squeeze himself into this with some vegetable oil and then he's never going to take it off!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alex O'Loughlin Shares First Picture of Son Lion, 6 Months