No one can resist Betty White! The 91-year-old Golden Girls alum was the object of everyone's affection at the 2013 GLAAD Media Awards presented by Ketel One Vodka on Saturday, April 20, in L.A. White and Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer, 23, took the stage together to auction off kisses to other guests, but Pettyfer couldn't help stealing a quick smooch from the beloved star for free.

The duo entered hand-in-hand to a standing ovation from the crowd, which included stars like Charlize Theron, Darren Criss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Drew Barrymore, who hosted the event. "I was going to say I'm 'GLAAD' to be here. But that would be corny," White said after the applause had died down. "But when have I ever missed a chance to be corny? I'm GLAAD to be here."

She then proceeded to pretend to hit on her 68-years-younger companion, as the audience erupted in laughter. At one point, after White voiced her support for marriage equality, Pettyfer turned to her and asked, "Betty, can I kiss you?" To which she replied, "Take a number."

Indeed, the hunky I Am Number Four star was not the only one looking to lock lips with the actress on Saturday. Cloris Leachman bid $8,000 for a smooch from White.

"What kind of kiss?" the Raising Hope star asked the auctioneer, who replied that everyone was open-minded. "I may be open-minded, but I'm not ridiculous," White joked.

