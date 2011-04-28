Alex Pettyfer's mouth has gotten him into trouble lately, but this time it's the actor's body -- and the phrase he has tattooed above his crotch -- that really has people talking.

In the new issue of VMAN, the 21-year-old Brit strips down for famed photographer Mario Testino, revealing his ill-placed "Thank You" tattoo -- "in case I forget to say it," Pettyfer winks.

That's not the only ink on the Beastly star; Pettyfer also sports a cross on his chest, a black ring on his finger, Arabic writing on his arm and the phrase "What Goes Around Comes Around" on his shoulder.

Still, the actor insists he's not the reckless bad boy people think he is.

"I think my Wikipedia is full of bulls**t because I actually don't have anything cool or interesting to be said about me," he complains. "I've heard I'm called a bad boy, or difficult -- maybe that's because I don't take any bulls**t."

