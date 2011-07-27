Alex Trebek snapped his Achilles tendon while chasing a burglar in a San Francisco hotel where he was staying on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Trebek, 71, was protecting himself from a burglar who had broken into his hotel room. According to police, the offender was a 56-year-old female who was attempting to rob Trebek of cash and a bracelet his mother gave him.

The woman was later caught and charged with felony burglary and possession of stolen property.

Trebek is on crutches, but he says he's OK.

