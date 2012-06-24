Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suffered "a mild heart" attack Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

Trebek, 71, "is in good spirits and is currently under observation and undergoing further testing," a rep says. "He is expected to fully recover and be back at Jeopardy! when production begins taping in July for the new season, the show's 29th."

Trebek, who has been married to Jean Currivan since 1990, has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984. His contract was recently extended until 2014.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alex Trebek Suffers Heart Attack, "Expected to Fully Recover"