They're not married yet, but Mad Men costars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser looked like happy honeymooners during their recent trip to Maui, Hawaii. The engaged actors were spotted soaking up the sun on Wednesday, May 29, where the future spouses read magazines and laid out on the beach.

Bledel, 31, rocked a black bikini (and matching cover-up) and tucked her hair under a straw hat. Kartheiser, 34, wore a matching black swimsuit. Later that evening, the couple attended FOX's media dinner to promote its new animation block ADHD (Animation Domination High-Def) and spoke to Us Weekly about their upcoming wedding.

"We're very excited," Bledel said before reiterating, "We're very excited!"

Us Weekly broke the news of the couple's engagement in its Apr. 1 issue. Kartheiser proposed in early March, one year after the two fell for each other on the set of AMC's Mad Men. "They couldn't be happier," a pal said at the time.

Bledel is taking some time off before she begins shooting her new FOX show Us & Them with Jason Ritter. Kartheiser, meanwhile, is one of the lead vocal talents on the new FOX series High School USA.

