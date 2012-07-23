Bellinos vs. Barney!

Alexis Bellino of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and her husband, Jim Bellino, issued a joint statement Monday regarding recent remarks fellow Bravo star Tamra Barney made against them.

"'The Real Housewives of Orange County' is a reality show that is meant to entertain and engage audiences with the lives of its cast members. We recognize that the personalities, drama and conflict of the show attract fans to the popular Bravo reality series," the couple says in a statement to Us Weekly. "Unfortunately, some cast members use the show as a platform for personal attacks and character assassination, perhaps out of personal insecurity or simply to inflict pain. To the extent possible, we try to ignore this behavior."

"Recently, however, that has become all but impossible," they continued. "The escalation of Tamra Barney's attacks has reached the level that we have been advised to take legal action. To be clear, Tamra's most recent statements are completely false. While her motivation may be to elevate herself by hurting others, the law does provide boundaries outside of which even she may be held liable. This vicious and malicious attack on our family will no longer be tolerated. We have continually tried to take the high road, however, if necessary, we are prepared to defend ourselves against these unfounded, slanderous and defamatory remarks to the fullest extent of the law."

The joint statement comes after Barney defended calling Alexis "Jesus Jugs" during the "Real Housewives of Orange County" reunion special.

Barney, 44, recently shared her reaction with Rumor Fix about a blog Alexis wrote addressing comments Barney made in the reunion special, during which she called her "Jesus Jugs."

"Unlike Alexis, I don't need to hide behind the Jesus curtain and I don't feel the need to preach," says Tamra. "When someone is constantly preaching about something they are lying! Alexis and Jim are faux Christians, like her ring. Does she think Jesus would be proud of her for judging me as a Christian, and the crosses in my house? Jim Bellino used to take Peggy Tanous to strip clubs after church when they were dating!"

In her recent Bravo blog, Alexis explained why she found the comment so offensive. "Jesus Jugs doesn't just cross the line, it catapults over it. That comment has offended Christians everywhere," she wrote. "How does she decorate her home in crosses yet make a remark like that without an ounce of guilt? Then she is promoting Jesus Jugs wine glasses her Facebook page? So now it's blasphemy along with defaming Jesus and monetizing on what He sacrificed for us."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alexis, Jim Bellino Threaten Legal Action Against Tamra Barney

