When little Kailani entered the world on July 1, 2011, she looked just like her father, Ryan Phillippe, 37. But with her first birthday just 19 days away, the adorable tyke is starting to resemble mom Alexis Knapp, 22.

"She looks like moi. A lot more so now," Knapp told E! News at the 11th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. June 9. "They always come out looking like the dads, because men are just fat and puffy and can't open their eyes too much."

According to Knapp (who appeared in the unreleased film So Undercover with Miley Cyrus and Kelly Osbourne), Kailani is nearly ready to take her first steps.

"Today she stood up and stood there for like 20 seconds," she said. "I was like, 'Are you going to walk? What are you doing? What are you doing?' But then eventually she was like, 'OK, I'm going to go down.'"

"I think she can do a lot more than she realizes, but she's amazing and she says my name all the time," said Knapp, who will next appear in Pitch Perfect alongside Anna Kendrick, 26, Brittany Snow, 26, and Rebel Wilson, 28.

Kailani is Phillippe's third child: he is father to daughter Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, 37. The Damages actor is currently dating model Paulina Slagter.

