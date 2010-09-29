By Rebecca Silverstein

You already know "Alexis Neiers, reality show star" and "Alexis Neiers, celebrity burglar." But get ready for Alexis's newest incarnation: author.

Alexis was recently released from prison (where she was in a cell next to Lindsay Lohan) for participating in burglarizing celebrity homes with a group of teens known as the "Bling Ring." Now the "Pretty Wild" reality star has decided to write a novel "loosely based on her life," TMZ reports. (Sheryl Berk, who's worked with Britney Spears and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, is ghostwriting.) The book is described as "'Gossip Girl' goes to Hollywood. It is a cautionary tale as well as a guilty pleasure; the reader is plunged into the crazy, out-of-control world of one of Hollywood's most infamous party girls." No word on whether the protagonist has a penchant for robbing celebrities' homes or spends time behind bars, but our money's on no.

Unfortunately, news of Alexis's new endeavor shouldn't be that surprising. Even Snooki is writing a book, tentatively titled "A Shore Thing." The sure-to-be page-turner is said to "revolve around a girl looking for love on the boardwalk (one full of big hair, dark tans and fights galore). " (Write what you know, we guess.)

All this makes us wonder what the criteria are for getting a book deal: A reality show? An arrest record? A pulse?