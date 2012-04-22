Having already gone through the "Bachelorette" experience, Ali Fedotowsky knows just what new leading lady Emily Maynard is up against -- and Fedotowsky says she is just right for the gig.

"Emily is amazing! She's such a sweetheart," Fedotowsky -- who recently split from her 2010 "Bachelorette" love match Roberto Martinez -- told Us Weekly at our annual Hot Hollywood bash Wednesday at Greystone Manor in West Hollywood, Calif. "If anyone deserves to find love, it's her."

Though fans were first introduced to single mom Maynard, 26, on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor when she fell for the clean-cut winemaker, Fedotowsky hints Maynard's spinoff season may be a little different.

"Emily told me she likes guys with tattoos, so we'll see what kind of guys she has on this season," Fedotowsky, 27, says of Maynard. "It should be interesting. I'm psyched."

Filming her season in Charlotte, N.C., where she lives with her 6-year-old daughter Ricki, Maynard enjoyed her show's first one-on-one date March 16.

Dining at Italian eatery Osso with a contestant identified by show insiders as 31-year-old Ryan Bowers, Maynard later danced the night away with the Atlanta-based gym owner at a Gloriana concert.

"She looked happy, like she was having a nice time," an eyewitness told Us after their date. Still, the witness says, "Emily didn't kiss Ryan at the end of the song. She just gave him a hug and a kiss on the cheek."

