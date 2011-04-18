Ali Fedotowsky had a rough ride down the river on Sunday. The former "Bachelorette" star, 26, was kayaking in La Jolla, Calif., with fiance Roberto Martinez when she was knocked overboard.

Her rep told Us, "Ali and Roberto had a little mishap when their kayak capsized this weekend. Ali was taken to the hospital and had five staples put in her head.

Roberto was fantastic: He kept her calm and took great care of her. She is doing fine, and actually off to work this morning." (Fedotowsky currently works as an on-air correspondent for Fox 5 San Diego. She announced last week that she would co-host an upcoming weekly talk show on the Style Network.)

Fedotowsky wrote on her Twitter page Monday, "Thanks so much everyone for your concern. Big headache, but managed to hide staples w/hair part and I am back at work this morning."

She also admitted, "I think I freaked out more when the doctor cut my hair rather than when he put staples into my head. Lol. Very thankful to be ok :)."

"[But I] made it out of the ER w/staples in my head & a little less hair after falling out of a kayak," she added. "Scary stuff. Wearing a helmet next time."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Celebs who love PDA

Learn all about 'The Bachelor' on MSN

Find out which celebs break the Ten Commandments

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: Watch Roberto propose on 'The Bachelorette'

VIDEO: Why Ali prefers Jen Aniston over Angelina Jolie

PHOTOS: Where your favorite 'Bachelor' stars are today!