Time heals all wounds, as Ali Fedotowsky learned in the wake of her November 2011 split with fiance Roberto Martinez.

Though sources told Us Weekly that the "Bachelorette" exes hooked up at Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum's December 2012 wedding, the 29-year-old is ready to move on and meet someone new.

PHOTOS: 16 biggest 'Bachelor' splits

"I haven't been on any dates, but I am being more open to giving out my number, maybe, if I meet a guy and he seems nice," she told Us at a W Magazine and Guess event in West Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 8. "I haven't done that in a year. I wouldn't. I just really wanted to focus on myself and I'm being more open to that now."

PHOTOS: Which Bachelor stars found love after the show?

"I needed this year," Fedotowsky continued. "I needed it to make sure that I was really OK with me -- and I am! I really feel happy with me. I think that's the most important thing, and now I'm ready to find him."

PHOTOS: Was Roberto Martinez right for Ali Fedotowsky?

NBC's "1st Look" host doesn't see herself dating any Bachelor men, however. "I've only dated one, and that was Roberto. I guess if you counted [Jake Pavelka]. Nah, I wouldn't really count that, though," she told Us. "Unless I randomly fell in love right away, and we knew it was true, I wouldn't actively try to do that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ali Fedotowsky: I'm Ready to Start Giving Guys My Number Again

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert Weds J.P. Rosenbaum

The Hottest Bachelors in Tinseltown

Hollywood's Hottest Bachelorettes