Bachelorette bikini babe! Ali Fedotowsky showed off her toned figure in a black bikini top and a printed sarong during a recent vacation with boyfriend Kevin Manno in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. The pair were in town to celebrate Mann's 30th birthday and stayed at the Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit resort.

PHOTOS: Bachelorette bikini bodies

During their stay, the couple went swimming in the pool and got massages at the Tatewari Spa. They were also spotted sightseeing in the neighboring town of Bucerias. Days later, Fedotowsky joined The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco (now dating Henry Cavill) for a girls-only night at Cecconi's restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, July 10.

The 1st Look host, 28, has been dating Manno, a correspondent on the syndicated show, since April. "He's the first guy she's dated after Roberto," says a pal, noting her 2011 split with her Bachelorette pick, Roberto Martinez. "She's so happy."

PHOTOS: Was Roberto Martinez right for Ali Fedotowsky?

Fedotowsky confirmed she's "happy" with Mann at the On the Go Beauty Lounge in L.A. May 11. "We've been friends for a while, actually. We met in Chicago through a producer on my show, so we've been friends for a while and he moved to L.A. for work," she told Us Weekly. "We're seeing how things are going."

PHOTOS: Bachelor stars' scandalous pasts

After calling it quits with fiance Martinez, Fedotowsky admitted it feels weird using the word "boyfriend" to describe Manno. "I feel like I'm in sixth grade saying that," she laughed. "I don't know why, but I do."

Mann, host of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, divorced wife Kris in 2012. Fedotowsky previously appeared on The Bachelor in 2010, where she romanced pilot Jake Pavelka.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ali Fedotowsky Rocks Sexy Bikini While Celebrating Kevin Mann's Birthday