By Michelle Lanz, with reporting by Paris Hampton

With her beauty, brains and her adorable (adorable!) little girl, it seems like Ali Landry's got a pretty cool life. Wonderwall caught up with Landry during New York Fashion Week on Sunday at her Belle Parish Spring 2011 Collection show, where she talked about the inspiration for her designs and how she's worried for the baby mama of her allegedly adulterous ex-husband Mario Lopez.

Wonderwall: Is this your first collection and first time at Fashion Week?

Ali Landry: It's my first collection, first time at Fashion Week, first time at all of this. We just gotta go with this!

WW: How are you going to bribe all your little child models to behave themselves?

AL: We have 21 kids -- toddlers from 4 months [on up]. I have dealt with everything from spit-ups to temper tantrums to hugs and kisses to everything else. We are at New York Fashion Week, and yes, it's very chic and fashionable, but today is about family and fun and moms, and we just have to go out there and have a good time!

RELATED: Tim Gunn explains his disdain for Twitter at Fashion Week

WW: How does being a mom influence your designing?

AL: That's really the only reason I did this. When I had [my daughter], my mother sent me a box of clothes, and it was all pieces that she had saved for me from when I was a baby. When I saw those clothes and looked at my child, I thought, she's going to be this age for only a second and then it's going to pass. I want to cherish this and celebrate it. And then I had the lightbulb moment: She's a little girl. Let's celebrate her being a little girl. Let's dress her age-appropriate. She can dress trendy and cool and fun when she's a teenager.

WW: It really comes full circle because your friend, Mario Lopez, just had a little girl yesterday. I'm sure you've been too busy to congratulate him.

AL: Well, I wouldn't say that he's my friend, actually! That was one of the worst situations in my entire life. I wish him the best and I hope that with his current partner that she doesn't go through what I went through. But you know, everything happens for a reason. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. I have my husband and my beautiful daughter. Life is great!

RELATED: Michelle Trachtenberg: 'I'm an advocate for health and curves'

WW: How has your family made your life a dream?

AL: I feel like at this moment, after having a child, even though I am getting up there in age, I feel like I know myself better as a woman. I'velet go of a lot of insecurities that I had before. You know, just becoming a mom, it really changes you!

WW: Would you congratulate Mario on the baby now that you have your own happiness?

AL: Absolutely!

RELATED: Whitney Port Wants to Dress Kim K in 'Body-Conscious Pieces'

WW: He's going to be afraid to watch his little girl date, don't you think? He knows what men out there can be like!

AL: Of course, I wish the best for him and I wish the best for his family. I just …it was a tough time for me, and I hope that it doesn't happen to another woman.

WW: You must have modeled before. You're so beautiful!

AL: I had a stint of it after college, and it was not my thing. I went back to school. It's fun that I get to do it now with my daughter.

WW: Do you have a fave supermodel?

AL: Cindy Crawford, always. She's always been my favorite.

RELATED: Chris Brown disses the VMAs at Fashion Week

WW: What should we be putting little ones in for fall?

AL: Tights, really cute coats, great little military coats with frilly little dresses underneath. Feminine with a twist.

WW: What do you think of the other celeb fashion lines?

AL: I love Gwen. I love L.A.M.B. I love all her pieces. Amazing. I haven't seen the Kardashians' pieces yet. My head has been underwater with Belle Parish -- trying to pull this off! People are asking me what shows and parties I'm going to. I'm going to go on a carriage ride with my family through Central Park! Enough fashion for me this week!