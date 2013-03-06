Ali Landry pregnant with third child

ali landry alejandro monteverde pregnant third child

Looks like three is a magic number for Ali Landry! The 39-year-old former Miss USA is pregnant with her third child, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The model, who rose to fame in the 1990s as the star of a Super Bowl Doritos commercial, is already mom to two kids with her husband, Alejandro Monteverde. She and the film director welcomed daughter Estela Ines, 5, in July 2007, and son Marcelo Alejandro, 17 months, in October 2011.

During her last pregnancy, the actress teamed up with "Biggest Loser" host Alison Sweeney to start a Hollywood moms club, where pals including Denise Richards, Niecy Nash and La La Anthony traded parenting tips over potluck dinners. The gatherings were taped by the TV Guide Network.

"It's a hybrid of a talk show, but some reality as well," Landry told Us at the time. "People can get a glimpse into our lives and in our homes. We want to relate to women because, at the end of the day, we all talk about the same things around the dinner table."

Landry, who married Monteverde in 2006, was previously wed to Mario Lopez for two weeks in April 2004. They split when the actress discovered the "Extra" host's infidelity.

