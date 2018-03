"Heroes" actress Ali Larter is a mom-to-be.

People.com reports that 34-year-old Larter and her writer/actor husband Hayes MacArthur are expecting their first child this winter.

"Ali and Hayes are thrilled to be expecting their first child," her rep told People.

The couple got engaged in December 2007 and have been married since last August.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Larter's baby bump watch

Check out Ali Larter's do

RELATED ON ET.com:

Beyonce Premieres 'Obsessed' in New York

'Heroes' Actress Ali Larter Weds