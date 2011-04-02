Alias: Husband!

Actor Michael Vartan wed girlfriend Lauren Skaar at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. Saturday evening, UsMagazine.com has confirmed. About 150 guests watched as the "Alias" star and Skaar exchanged vows in a gazebo (decked with gold curtains and flanked by two cherry blossom trees) overlooking the ocean. Vartan's former "Alias" costar, actor Victor Garber, was among those in the wedding party. Vartan (now starring on TNT's "HawthoRNe") wore a black tux.

After reportedly meeting in the parking lot of an L.A. Whole Foods in 2009, the handsome actor popped the question to Skaar, who works in real estate, in March 2010.

The TV star gushed about his bride-to-be last April. "She's my best friend in the world and that's why I asked her to marry me," he told HollywoodLife.com of Skaar. "I have more fun with her than with anyone I've ever met. I just woke up one day and could not imagine living without her."

"The great thing about her and me," he added, "is that I feel like I can be 100 percent myself."

It's the first marriage for French-born Vartan, whose most famous ex is Jennifer Garner, his "Alias" castmate, whom he quietly dated from 2003 to 2004. In addition to "HawthoRNe," he costars with Zoe Saldana in the big-screen thriller Colombiana, out later this year.

