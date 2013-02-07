LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fergie may have been absent — but the Black Eyed Peas were joined by another female diva onstage: Alicia Keys.

Keys sang "Where Is the Love" with the pop-rap group at will.i.am's charity event Thursday night at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. British singer Estelle also sang Fergie's portion of "The Time (Dirty Bit)."

Will.i.am's TRANS4M benefit show — which assists his i.am.angel foundation — also featured Bobby Brown and Ludacris, who both earned roaring cheers from the crowd of several hundred.

Will.i.am. said at the end of the evening that he raised $3.3 million.

"We're having fun, but we're also collecting funds," he told the crowd.

Will.i.am introduced Grammy-winning Keys to the audience saying: "Are you ready for a strong woman?"

The R&B singer performed "Girl on Fire" and "Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart."

Brown sang his jams "Every Little Step" and "Tenderoni." He performed at the same event in 2011, as will.i.am and Taboo of the Peas worked as his background dancers. They did the same Thursday night.

He told will.i.am in between his set that he was proud of the musician and his charity work.

The Peas closed the night with the massive hit "I Gotta Feeling."

