PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — It's a busy week for Alicia Keys.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform at three events during Barack Obama's presidential inauguration on Monday. She'll sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. And meanwhile, she popped over to Park City, Utah, to debut her first film as executive producer and composer.

The 32-year-old entertainer is attending her first Sundance Film Festival to support "The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete," which premiered Friday. Directed by George Tillman, Jr., the film tells the story of two young boys who survive the streets of Brooklyn on their own.

Keys said she was drawn to the film because of its "authentic" story and its setting in her hometown of New York City.