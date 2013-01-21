Alicia Keys was on fire during President Barack Obama's Public Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C. Jan. 21. The 31-year-old year singer looked radiant in a backless red Michael Kors gown while performing at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the nation's capital.

After singing "New Day," Keys reworked the lyrics to her hit single "Girl on Fire," declaring, "Obama's on fire!"

"Today was uplifting in every way!" the musician wrote in an Instagram caption. "And to share it with my heartbeat made it perfectly unforgettable! Here's to the future!"

Keys's makeup artist, Rebecca Restrepo, tells Us Weekly how she created the singer's look for the nationally televised event. "I used Nars foundation and powder," she says. "On her eyes I used Mac brow groomer in Beguile and Elizabeth Arden eyeshadow in Sunset (wet)."

Restrep used Elizabeth Arden's Truffle eyeshadow "just in the crease and along bottom lash line," in addition to Black Beautiful lash enhancing mascara. The makeup pro added "just a touch" of Hourglass' Black Liquid liner "on the top lash line only." She finished Key's eyes with 3 Custom Color in Light for the water line.

Keys also wore Elizabeth Arden's 8 HR lipstick in Honey, Restrep tells Us. "Cheers to our president," the Grammy Award winner tweeted after the ball.

