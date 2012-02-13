Tress triplets!

At the 2012 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, both Alicia Keys and Katy Perry hit the red carpet looking like Bruno Mars' hair twins!

Keys, who worked a Alexandre Vauthier dress paired with a giant gold-plated statement necklace, pinned her dark brown hair into a voluminous pompadour while Perry, who donned an Elie Saab gown, wore her bright blue locks in the same sky-high style.

Since Mars hit the Hollywood scene with his "Nothin' on You" single, he's been styling his black hair into his now iconic coif that's halfway between a Jersey Shore blowout and James Dean's greaser 'do.

During the evening, Mars hit the stage to sing his new single "Runaway Baby" in a 1960s-inspired performance. His album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, was up for the Album of the Year and Best Pop Album categories, both of which were taken home by Adele.

