Alicia Silverstone is the latest celeb this week to jump on the baby bandwagon!

The "Clueless" star's rep told People magazine Friday that she is pregnant. People reports that Silverstone and hubby Christopher Jarecki will become parents later this year.

People reports that Silverstone, 34, said in April, "I've been wanting to have a baby since I was 2 years old -- I'm destined to be a mother."

The couple have been married since 2005.

Click here to read about the other stars who've announced their pregnancies this week, including Victoria Beckham, Jewel, Marion Cotillard and Selma Blair. Us Weekly reported that Kate Hudson is also expecting.

