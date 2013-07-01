Got milk? Alicia Silverstone announced she created a breast milk sharing program for vegan mothers via her official website on June 25. The service, called Kind Mama Milk Share, is being offered to new moms who cannot produce enough milk on their own. Silverstone -- mother to a son, Bear Blu, 2, with her rock star husband, Christopher Jarecki, went into detail about her new venture in a blog post.

"A couple weeks ago, another mama I know gave birth to a son. She emailed to let me know how things were going, and she was beside herself. She'd tried to do everything so that this baby would have the healthiest, happiest start in life -- she nourished herself during pregnancy with clean, kind foods; had a beautiful home birth; and planned to breast-feed from now until her son could say, 'No thanks,'" Silverstone, 36, wrote. "But because of a breast reduction surgery, she found she wouldn't be able to make enough milk for him, no matter how much precious boobie time they spent together."

Silverstone continued, "She tried reaching out in her community for donor milk, but it was almost impossible to figure out what kind of lifestyle choices the donors had made. And after all that hard work keeping herself vibrant and healthy, she felt she had a right to demand better for her baby."

"A lot of women, unfortunately, have a similar struggle, and there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to give their babies the most amazing start in life with clean, mean, glorious breast milk. And because we are a community of beautiful souls who recognize the importance of food as health, I say we help support those mamas and babies who need a hand during one of the most important times in their lives," the "Suburgatory" guest star wrote. "It's why I'm starting the Kind Mama Milk Share, a way for moms to connect with other moms in their area. If you have milk to share -- post it! If you are in need of milk -- post it! Think of all the babies we can help raise together!"

In 2009, Silverstone launched her website in conjunction with the release of her No. 1 New York Times best-selling vegan cookbook, "The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet." Three years later, she uploaded video of herself feeding pre-chewed food to her son from her own mouth, a process called premastication.

Silverstone later defended the feeding method in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight." "I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it's new to them," said the star, known for '90s hits like "Clueless" and "Excess Baggage." "But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years -- still going on all over the place -- and it's natural."

