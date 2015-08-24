Wedding bells are chiming for Dave Franco and Alison Brie!

Alison and Dave are reportedly engaged, according to E! Online, and the Community star possibly showed off her fancy new ring at a screening of her new film Sleeping With Other People in West Hollywood, California on Monday.

Alison, 32, and Dave, 30, have reportedly been dating since early 2012, but don't frequently comment on their relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!